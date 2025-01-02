Squash the ordinary with mushrooms

This is comfort food, Indian-style, adapted from a recipe by Madhur Jaffrey. It’s also vegan, and perfect for a fall evening. Use a mixture of cultivated mushrooms; they come in all shapes and sizes. Look for royal trumpets, a large, meaty type of oyster mushroom; shiitakes and small portobellos. Use some wild mushrooms too, if you can, such as golden chanterelles, lobster or hen of the woods. You can make this as spicy as you wish, but be sure to include some cayenne and green chile, to complement and play off the creamy coconut milk sauce. Serve with basmati rice, rice noodles or mashed potatoes.

Winter Squash and Wild Mushroom Curry

Recipe from Madhur Jaffrey

Adapted by David Tanis

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 10 ounces butternut or other winter squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 or 2 small green chiles, such as jalapeño or serrano

• 3 medium shallots or 1 small onion, finely diced

• 1/2 teaspoon black mustard seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

• Handful of fresh or frozen curry leaves (optional)

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• Pinch of ground cayenne

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1 pound mushrooms, preferably a mix of cultivated and wild, trimmed and sliced 1/8-inch thick

• 3/4 cup coconut milk

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Directions:

In a wide skillet, heat oil over medium-high. When hot, add squash cubes in one layer. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes, letting cubes brown slightly, then flip and cook for 2 minutes more. Use a slotted spoon to lift squash out, and set aside.

Cut a lengthwise slit in each chile to open it, but leave whole. (This helps the chiles heat the sauce without making it too spicy.)

Add shallots, salt lightly and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves, if using, and let sizzle for 30 seconds, then add garlic, coriander, cayenne, turmeric and chiles. Stir well and cook for 30 seconds more.

Add mushrooms, season with salt and toss to coat. Cook, stirring, until mushrooms begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Return squash cubes to skillet, stir in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Lower heat to medium and simmer for another 5 minutes. If mixture looks dry, thin with a little water. Taste and season with salt.

Before serving, stir in lime juice. Transfer to a warm serving dish and garnish with cilantro.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4-6.

© 2025 The New York Times Company