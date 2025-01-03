Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boy airlifted from Makaha with hunting-related gunshot wound

State conservation officers are currently on the scene where a juvenile was apparently shot at Makaha Valley on Oahu, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR said the shooting was possibly related to hunting, and there is no known danger to the public at this time as Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers have seized the weapon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene early this morning and flew the victim, a male, out of the area, with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, and transported to Queen’s Medical Center for treatment.

Honolulu police were also at the scene.

“DOCARE is investigating potential firearms, hunting, trespass and other possible criminal charges,” said DLNR in a news release. “Due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released. More information will be released as details become available.”

