Dead humpback whale calf found on shores of Maui

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:20 p.m.

Maui

Federal and state officials are recovering the carcass of a humpback whale calf from the shores of Kihei, Maui.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says it is a deceased humpback whale calf, and that its Divisions of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Aquatic Resources are responding, along with NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service.

“Responders are working with staff from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to tow the whale remains offshore for disposition, as requested by Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners,” said DLNR in a news release. “Maui Ocean Safety personnel and experts from the University of Hawai‘i Health and Stranding Lab are also involved in the recovery.”

No further information was provided.

