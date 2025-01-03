Letter: Stop killing feral pigs, a tie to Polynesian settlers

I was truly sickened and dismayed by the Star-Advertiser’s rather casual publication of the cruel and bloodthirsty story on the eradication of so-called feral pigs (“Organization addresses proliferation of feral pigs,” Dec. 25).

First, pigs are among the most intelligent and sensitive creatures in the world. Slaughtering them just to suit human confusion and dissatisfaction is no different than slaughtering our pet dogs and cats.

Second, pig hunting and killing are the most horrific experiences imaginable.

Third, research has proved beyond any doubt that these so-called “feral pigs” are descendants of the first groups of pigs brought to Hawaii by Polynesian settlers. So, as it turns out, what the pig hunters want to eradicate are these intelligent, social, sensitive animals that are truly unique to Hawaii. The hunters who wish to eradicate them are the real invasive species in our islands.

Hewa! Hands off our historic species!

Joel Fischer

Waialae

