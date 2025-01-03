Santana breaks finger in fall on Kauai; cancels Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS >> Carlos Santana’s injured digit is keeping him from the House of Blues stage this month on the Las Vegas Strip.

Santana broke his left pinkie in a fall at his vacation home in Hawaii, according to his manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management.

Santana was to return Jan. 22 to Feb. 2. Those dates are now canceled. The 77-year-old rock legend returns May 16.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,” Vrionis said in a statement. “He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.”

Vrionis said the Woodstock superstar is “anxious to be back on stage soon” at the Mandalay Bay music hall, where he has headlined since 2012.

“He just needs to heal,” Vrionis said. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

