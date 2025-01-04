Letter: On fireworks, life more important than tradition

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With the tragedies that happened regarding the illegal fireworks, it is time to stop the insanity. To our legislators: Please submit legislation to totally ban all fireworks in the state. I know there are cultural concerns regarding fireworks at certain times of the year, but I think a life is more important.

Steve Loring

Kapolei

