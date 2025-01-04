Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Rainbow Wahine earn first Big West hoops victory

By Billy Hull

GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 16 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine MeiLani McBee was Hawaii’s top scorer with ith 14 points as the Rainbow Wahine beat Cal Poly today, 62-50 at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif. McBee is shown here going up for a layup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Nadiyah Byard d in December at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

MeiLani McBee and Lily Wahinekapu led four Hawaii players in double figures with 14 points apiece and the Rainbow Wahine notched their first Big West win of the season with a 62-50 victory over Cal Poly today at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Wahinekapu added seven assists and Brooklyn Rewers chipped in 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Mia ‘Uhila also had 10 points and five rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Hawaii outscored the Mustangs 19-5 in the second quarter. It held Cal Poly (6-8, 1-3) to 2-for-15 shooting (13.3%) and forced five turnovers to take a 32-21 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs never got closer than eight points for the rest of the game.

Jovi Lefotu returned from a three-game absence and played seven minutes off the bench, but Imani Perez and Kelsie Imai remained out for UH.

Hawaii returns home for its next game against UC Riverside on Thursday.

