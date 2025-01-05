Las Vegas advisor: Big reveals expected on 2 arenas, stadium

Following a workman-like 2024, during which there were no significant casino openings, two major closings (Tropicana and Mirage), and lots of renovations and upgrades, 2025 looks have a different profile. While there are no big openings scheduled again this year, details of several projects will be revealed, and more importantly, a few up-in-the-air scenarios will be sorted out. Most anticipated among them are the fates of the still-in-limbo Las Vegas Athletics baseball stadium, which may or may not become a reality on the former Tropicana site, and the location of two proposed NBA arenas. Also, construction is expected to start on several casino projects, including Dream on the south Strip, an as-yet-unnamed center-­Strip resort from Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta, Cadence Crossing on Boulder Highway and the conversion of the former Mirage to Hard Rock.

New buffet: A new buffet has opened at Resorts World. It’s not in its own dedicated room, but the Genting Palace restaurant serves up a buffet featuring Cantonese specialties, including siu mai, an array of noodle and rice dishes, and Peking duck, Wednesdays and Thursdays for $50.88, and adds seafood dishes Friday through Sunday for $60.88. Unlimited wine is optional for $35/$40.

WSOP dates: The dates have been announced for the 56th Annual World Series of Poker. The game’s most prestigious gathering will again be held at Paris and the Horseshoe from May 27 to July 16. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event will start on July 2, and the final table will be contested July 15 and 16 at the Horseshoe Events Center.

Question: Does the new law prohibiting junk fees mean the end of hotel resort fees?

Answer: No. The law doesn’t prohibit junk fees, it just requires that they not be hidden. Resort fees will remain, they’ll just be more visible.

