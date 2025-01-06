Hawaii fireworks burn patients stable in Arizona, face long recovery

The six patients from Hawaii’s New Year’s fireworks blast are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to the doctor in charge of treating them at a specialized burn center in Arizona.

The six severely injured burn victims were transported over the weekend by a C-17 military jet from Oahu to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

They were met by the Phoenix Fire Department and transported by ambulance directly to the Arizona Burn Center — Valleywise Health.

“Everybody is stable, good vital signs, good air and output, and we’re very happy with where we’re at right now,” said Arizona Burn Center Director Dr. Kevin Foster during a media conference. “And I do want to want to take this opportunity to thank my hospital, Valley Wise Health, for allowing us to take these patients and providing unbelievable support in terms of personnel and resources.”

These six patients, however, face a long road of recovery ahead.

The six, who are mostly in their 20s and 30s, suffered extensive burns — ranging from about 45% to nearly 80% — of their body surface areas, said Foster.

Many required emergency surgeries before transport, and are undergoing surgery at the burn center.

“And almost everybody has multiple projective injuries, some of them are severe and some of them not so severe,” he said.

All six patients are currently intubated, according to Foster, meaning tracheal tubes have been inserted to keep their airways open. One of the patients may be able to be awakened in a few days, but four may remain intubated and sedated in a drug-induced coma for weeks, he said.

“Our anticipation is that each is going to spend several months with us and then ultimately be discharged back home to Hawaii where they may or may not spend time in acute rehabilitation,” said Foster.

While the recovery for each patient is highly variable, the patients are looking at six to 12 months before “getting back to anything closely resembling normal function,” he said.

The most difficult recovery time is the period after excising the burns, and waiting for wounds to close due to the potential for infections, which is “the most feared and dangerous complication for burn patients,” he said.

In the long term, burn patients also have to deal with scars, physical limitations and mental struggles, oftentimes post-traumatic stress disorder

In the meantime, foundations affiliated with the hospital are assisting the victims’ families — and staff at the burn center have even volunteered to open up their homes.

While it is not the first time the center has treated patients from Hawaii, it is the first direct transfer of patients from the Aloha state with this level of acuity, or severeness of injuries, Foster said.

Foster praised the collaboration between the military and health care workers of Hawaii, including those at Straub and Queen’s Medical Center, in the safe and efficient transport of the patients over 3,000 miles.

The Arizona Burn Center Valleywise Health serves as the premier regional burn center in the Southwest and offers specialized care for all types of burns, severe skin infections, and complex wounds.

“This was really amazing, how we were able to get all of these people working together and transport six really, really sick people over a very long distance from one institution — actually, from two institutions in Hawaii to the burn center, very quickly, efficiently and safely.”