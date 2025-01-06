High surf warning for north, west shores through Wednesday

A high surf warning remains in place for the north- and west-facing shores of most Hawaiian isles through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says warning-level surf is expected to continue through at least Wednesday morning as more swells arrive.

The warning covers:

>> North- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

>> North-facing shores of Maui.

>> West-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Officials warn of “dangerously large, breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet today and 20 to 25 feet by Tuesday” along the west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

Another northwest swell is expected to build swiftly later tonight into Tuesday, followed by an even larger one from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Surf heights from Tuesday into Wednesday will build far above warning thresholds, forecasters warned, bringing dangerous surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” said the NWS in the warning. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

The public should stay away from the shore along affected coasts, prepare for road closures, and postpone entering or leaving channels until the surf subsides.