Off the news: Trump waits in wings on attack anniversary

Four years ago today, true American patriots and citizens watched in horror as live-news feeds showed an unthinkable assault on the U.S. Capitol, the very seat of our shared democracy. Adding to the surreal situation was that the then-sitting U.S. president, who had lost a free-and-fair election so was on his way out, fell silent as the charge unfolded. Further, it seemed to many that he had fomented and encouraged the unrest.

That same president of four years ago is set to retake the office, after more than half of U.S. voters picked him in a free and fair election. God bless America, indeed.