Vital Statistics: Dec. 27 – Jan. 2, 2025
Marriage licensesand birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
>> Cole Patrick Adams and Julia Kawehionalani Worley
>> David Joseph Ahlberg and Katherine Rachael Katzen Perez
>> Trisha Mae Salma Aranca and A.J.-Aurelio Jr. Cordero Fontanilla
>> Christopher Lee Benton and Erica Lorraine Hooper
>> Andrew Joseph Berry and Jericha Shinobu Tavares
>> Eddie Dean Blevins Jr. and Aimee Suzanne Christopher
>> Jennifer Lee Denton and Everett Thomas Shumaker III
>> Kyle Joseph Finley and Kimberly Anne Shaffer
>> Yarazeth Gomez Cordoba and Edwin Zain Bautista Munguia
>> Whitney Paige Hoppe and Christian Robert DeMoss
>> Rachel Avril Kealaula Listens-For-Fathers-Whisper Ingersoll and Crystal Estrada
>> Jasmine Pikake Kala and Richard Baniaga
>> Joseph Michael Kang and Zyan Dontreal-Alenicea Campbell
>> Kelly Eugene Kinsfather and Sonya Elisa Trujillo
>> Marcus Anthony Lovingood and Dominic Ryan Lajoie
>> Daegen Edward Lutz and Summer Leigh Grantham
>> Anayeli Mendez Sanchez and Josue Noe Corona
>> Danrie Kapua‘imalia Miral and Parker August Violet
>> Brandon Nicholas Odion and Kadie Michelle Elaine Smeja
>> Jacqueline Marie Pelfrey and Rosita Guadalupe Fregoso Alencastro
>> William Grayson Rhinehart and Natasha Marie Tarry
>> Keith Monroe Stiffler and Maria Michelle Pia
>> Mazie Jayne Strong and Liam Scott MacDonald
>> Hewen Suo and Wanrong Huang
>> Yao Xuan and Hai Lu
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
>> Kharleigh-Rhoze Kalanikaumaka‘amano Kaleleonalani Na‘ea Nahi‘ena‘ena Bell
>> Adeline Grace Boutte
>> Theodore Jude Brown
>> Shilo Damon Kalani Chung
>> Caden Pierce Koyo Kauhane
>> Myla Manamea Lave
>> Hailey Kyung Jin Shintaku