Vital Statistics: Dec. 27 – Jan. 2, 2025

Today

Marriage licensesand birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

>> Cole Patrick Adams and Julia Kawehionalani Worley

>> David Joseph Ahlberg and Katherine Rachael Katzen Perez

>> Trisha Mae Salma Aranca and A.J.-Aurelio Jr. Cordero Fontanilla

>> Christopher Lee Benton and Erica Lorraine Hooper

>> Andrew Joseph Berry and Jericha Shinobu Tavares

>> Eddie Dean Blevins Jr. and Aimee Suzanne Christopher

>> Jennifer Lee Denton and Everett Thomas Shumaker III

>> Kyle Joseph Finley and Kimberly Anne Shaffer

>> Yarazeth Gomez Cordoba and Edwin Zain Bautista Munguia

>> Whitney Paige Hoppe and Christian Robert DeMoss

>> Rachel Avril Kealaula Listens-­For-Fathers-Whisper Ingersoll and Crystal Estrada

>> Jasmine Pikake Kala and Richard Baniaga

>> Joseph Michael Kang and Zyan Dontreal-Alenicea Campbell

>> Kelly Eugene Kinsfather and Sonya Elisa Trujillo

>> Marcus Anthony Lovingood and Dominic Ryan Lajoie

>> Daegen Edward Lutz and Summer Leigh Grantham

>> Anayeli Mendez Sanchez and Josue Noe Corona

>> Danrie Kapua‘imalia Miral and Parker August Violet

>> Brandon Nicholas Odion and Kadie Michelle Elaine Smeja

>> Jacqueline Marie Pelfrey and Rosita Guadalupe Fregoso Alencastro

>> William Grayson Rhinehart and Natasha Marie Tarry

>> Keith Monroe Stiffler and Maria Michelle Pia

>> Mazie Jayne Strong and Liam Scott MacDonald

>> Hewen Suo and Wanrong Huang

>> Yao Xuan and Hai Lu

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

>> Kharleigh-Rhoze Kalanikaumaka‘amano Kaleleonalani Na‘ea Nahi­‘ena‘ena Bell

>> Adeline Grace Boutte

>> Theodore Jude Brown

>> Shilo Damon Kalani Chung

>> Caden Pierce Koyo Kauhane

>> Myla Manamea Lave

>> Hailey Kyung Jin Shintaku

