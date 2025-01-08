On the Move: Logan T. Araki

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has hired Logan T. Araki as an associate in its business and commercial law, litigation and dispute resolution, and real estate practice groups. Araki’s experience includes serving as a law clerk for Judges Shirley M. Kawamura and Ronald G. Johnson of the 1st Circuit Court of Hawaii, summer extern for Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Sabrina S. McKenna and legal intern at Arch City Defenders in Saint Louis.

