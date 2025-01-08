State to hold fireworks amnesty event Saturday at Aloha Stadium

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of Law Enforcement urges residents to safely dispose of unused fireworks Saturday during a fireworks amnesty event at Aloha Stadium.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing participants to turn in fireworks for safe disposal with no questions asked.

The DLE collaborated with the state Department of the Attorney General, Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to organize the event.

“Recent events have clearly illustrated just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be,” Gov. Josh Green said. “Out of respect to those we’ve lost in the Aliamanu incident, I am strongly encouraging everyone to take a pause on fireworks activities, and I am asking everyone with unused fireworks to please bring them to Aloha Stadium this Saturday.”

The call comes after a tragic start to the new year, with five fatalities linked to fireworks incidents on New Year’s Day.

Officials warn that storing fireworks at home poses serious risks. Improper storage can lead to accidental ignition, fires and injuries.

Fireworks should also not be disposed of in regular household trash, as they can harm refuse workers, contaminate the environment or create other hazards.

“Our first responders have witnessed the tragic consequences of illegal fireworks use,” Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao said in a news release. “To ensure public safety, we can no longer ignore or diminish the serious and deadly dangers associated with illegal fireworks.”

The amnesty event offers a safe and convenient way for residents to dispose of fireworks.

Participants are asked to place fireworks in a container in their vehicle’s trunk or truck bed and remain inside their vehicles while first responders retrieve the items.

Homemade or modified fireworks, improvised explosives, guns and ammunition will not be accepted.

“Please protect the people you love by letting us take unwanted fireworks off your hands,” DLE Director Jordan Lowe said. “We ask that you put your fireworks in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck and bring them to the stadium. You won’t even have to get out of your car. Just pop the trunk. We’ll grab the fireworks, and you’ll be on your way to a safer tomorrow. No questions asked.”

To participate, enter the lower Halawa parking lot via the Salt Lake Boulevard entrance at Gate 4.