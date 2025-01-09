Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Billionaire’s Project Liberty eyes TikTok U.S. assets bid

By Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO The U.S. flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration on Wednesday.
REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO

The U.S. flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration on Wednesday.

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO Frank McCourt, civic entrepreneur, executive chairman of McCourt Global and founder of Project Liberty, speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival in New York City, in May 2024.
REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO

Frank McCourt, civic entrepreneur, executive chairman of McCourt Global and founder of Project Liberty, speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival in New York City, in May 2024.

Entrepreneur and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt’s Project Liberty and its consortium of partners in The People’s Bid said today they proposed to make a formal bid to ByteDance to buy TikTok’s U.S. assets.

The move comes ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline by which ByteDance has to sell the platform or face a ban under a law signed by President Joe Biden on April 24.

The consortium, which did not disclose the value of the proposal, said the financial capacity to complete the deal included expressions of interest from investors – including major private equity funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals – for sufficient equity capital, as well as debt financing from one of the largest banks in the United States.

McCourt and his firm Project Liberty formed the consortium last year to buy social media platform TikTok in the United States.

“By keeping the platform alive without relying on the current TikTok algorithm and avoiding a ban, millions of Americans can continue to enjoy the platform. We look forward to working with ByteDance, President-elect Trump, and the incoming administration to get this deal done,” McCourt said in a statement.

