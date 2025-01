A 64-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle rollover on the H-1 freeway near Radford Drive.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 10:43 a.m. Paramedics treated the man for head and torso injuries before transporting him to a trauma center.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved.

Motorists experienced delays in the area as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.