Police arrest man, 45, for allegedly setting man on fire

Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree in connection with a Dec. 27 incident in Kalihi that left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with severe burns.

Kaui Lee Manners was arrested on Sand Island Access Rd. at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 by Crime Reduction Unit officers for two outstanding contempt warrants and on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree.

“Charges are being sought with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney,” according to a Honolulu Police Department highlight.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, the 33-year-old man was sleeping in a black limousine in Kalihi while a second victim, a 30-year-old man, was standing outside.

Three suspects approached them and one of them “pointed a gun” at the 30-year-old and ordered him to get into the vehicle. The man refused and ran.

“The same suspect threw an unknown liquid” on the 33-year-old man “and set him on fire.” The three suspects then fled in a silver colored vehicle toward Ala Moana before police got there.

No description of the other two suspects was released by HPD. The 33-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in “critical condition where he remains.”

During the course of the investigation, detectives with HPD’s Strategic Enforcement Detail and Homicide Detail interviewed witnesses, located and reviewed hours of surveillance, and examined evidence.

Police found and recovered the car the trio used the night of the altercation that ended in flames. The other two suspects remain at large.