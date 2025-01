On the Move: Craig Okutani

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Craig Okutani as senior risk consultant for its client consulting services department. Okutani is designated as a construction health and safety technician, construction risk insurance specialist, certified instructional trainer and certified school risk manager.

