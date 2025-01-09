UH’s Visaya claims Big West tennis honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii junior Azuma Visaya was announced as the season’s first Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The No. 77-ranked Visaya, who is from Honolulu and attended high school in Florida, beat No. 22 Jamie Connel of Florida State 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) in the Manoa Classic on Friday.

Visaya and partner Tian Hao Hou also won a pair of doubles matches against Florida State.