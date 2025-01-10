Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeats Harvard in 5 sets

No. 4 Hawaii fought off three match points in the fifth set and closed on a 5-0 run with Justin Todd recording the game-clinching solo block to lead the Rainbow Warriors to a thrilling 25-17, 25-27, 25-15, 21-25, 16-14 win over Harvard tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH trailed 14-11 after calling its final timeout. Todd, thrust into the starting lineup with freshman Ofeck Hazan out, put down a kill on the Crimson’s first match point. Freshman Finn Kearney entered the match and served four straight tough balls that allowed Hawaii (4-0) to pull out the win in a front of a crowd of 4,876.

UH avoided losing to a EIVA team other than Penn State for the first time in 16 matches.

Logan Shepherd and Owen Fanning had 17 kills apiece to lead Harvard (0-2). Kristian Titriyski had a match-high 18 kills for Hawaii and Adrien Roure added 14.

Middle Kurt Nusterer hit .667 with nine kills in 12 swings.

Rosenthal, who finished with a match-high 47 assists, also had six kills in eight swings, seven digs and four blocks.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii hit .395 while Harvard finishing at a .246 hitting percentage. UH also outblocked the Crimson 15.5 to 5.5.

Up next for Hawaii are matches on Wednesday and next Friday against No. 19 Princeton.