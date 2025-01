A 43-year-old bicyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a vehicle in Makiki this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 9:14 a.m., at the intersection of S. King and Sheridan streets, and treated the woman for multiple, traumatic injuries.

She was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details on what led to the collision were available.