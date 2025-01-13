Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Japan hit by strong quake near Nankai Trough region

By Rhea Rose Abraham, Rocky Swift, Kantaro Komiya, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Nobuhiro Kubo / Reuters

World news

Southern Japan was hit by a strong earthquake today that authorities said did not warrant the kind of megaquake warning that was triggered for the first time last year.

A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck the Kyushu region at 9:19 p.m. (2:19 a.m. Hawaii time) today, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. After an investigation, the JMA said the quake did not warrant special measures related to seismic activity in the Nankai Trough.

The Nankai Trough, where the Philippine Sea Plate is slipping under the Eurasia Plate at the bottom of the sea off the southwest coast of Japan, produces massive earthquakes about every 100-150 years. Strong quakes nearby are seen as a potential indication that a megaquake could be more likely.

The JMA in August issued a week-long advisory for a “relatively higher chance” of a megaquake as powerful as magnitude 9 after a magnitude-7.1 quake hit the country’s southwest.

After today’s quake, tsunami advisories for waves of a maximum height of 3.3 ft were issued for the southern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kochi. A 7.8-inch tsunami was later recorded reaching Miyazaki city, public broadcaster NHK reported. “Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

All tsunami advisories were lifted around 0250 GMT.

There were no abnormalities reported at the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in western Japan or the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant in Kagoshima prefecture, NHK said, referring to the two plants nearest to where the quake occurred.

