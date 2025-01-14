Chaminade women’s hoops wins award

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:33 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The Pacific West Conference on Monday named Chaminade’s women’s basketball team its Team of the Week.
Last week, the Silverswords went 1-1 as they wrapped up a homestand. They beat Biola and fell to three-time defending PacWest champion Azusa Pacific in a close game. The Cougars haven’t lost a conference contest since February 2023.