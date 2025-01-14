Chaminade women’s hoops wins award

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Pacific West Conference on Monday named Chaminade’s women’s basketball team its Team of the Week.

Last week, the Silverswords went 1-1 as they wrapped up a homestand. They beat Biola and fell to three-time defending PacWest champion Azusa Pacific in a close game. The Cougars haven’t lost a conference contest since February 2023.