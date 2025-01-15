L.A. firefighters brace for threat of more powerful winds

LOS ANGELES >> The threat of powerful wind gusts combined with bone-dry humidity in Los Angeles today could pose a severe test for firefighters who have been battling to keep monstrous fires in check since last week.

Local officials urged residents to stay vigilant throughout the day today and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, even after tamer-than-expected winds over the last 24 hours.

“We want to reiterate the particularly dangerous situation today. Get ready now and be prepared to leave,” County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said during a news conference today.

Some 6.5 million people remained under a critical fire threat as winds were forecast to be 20 to 40 miles (32-64 km) an hour with gusts up to 70 mph and humidity dropping into the single digits during the day, the National Weather Service said.

The combination of low humidity and strong winds has further dried out the brush, increasing the risk of fire, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

“The danger has not yet passed,” she said, noting that firefighters have seen up to 40 mph winds today.

The death toll from the fires stood at 25. The estimate of structures damaged or destroyed held steady at over 12,000, portending a Herculean rebuilding effort ahead. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, leaving smoldering ash and rubble. In many homes, only a chimney is left standing. Some 82,400 residents were still under evacuation orders with other 90,400 facing evacuation warnings, County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Winds were tamer than expected on Tuesday, letting firefighters extinguish or gain control of some small brush fires that ignited. No major wildfires erupted in the area, as had been feared.

During the day, the milder-than-expected conditions also allowed some 8,500 firefighters from at least seven states and two foreign countries to hold the line on the Palisades and Eaton fires for the second day running.

The Palisades Fire on the west edge of town held steady at 23,713 acres (96 square km) burned, and containment nudged up to 19% – a measurement of how much of the perimeter was under control. The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city stood at 14,117 acres (57 sq km) with containment at 45%. The fires have consumed an area the size of Washington, D.C.

“In the past 24 hours, there has been little to no fire growth on both incidents,” Cal Fire Incident Commander Gerry Magaña said.

A fleet of aircraft dropped water and retardant into the rugged hills while ground crews with hand tools and hoses have worked around the clock since the fires broke out on Jan. 7, with the aircraft occasionally grounded by high winds.

Crowley and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fielded questions today about a Los Angeles Times report that 1,000 firefighters were on standby but not quickly deployed after fire broke out on Jan. 7.

“We did everything in our capability to surge where we could,” Crowley said.

Southern California has lacked any appreciable rain since April, turning brush into tinder as Santa Ana winds originating from the deserts whipped over hilltops and rushed through canyons, sending embers flying up to two miles ahead of the fires.

Private forecaster AccuWeather estimates total damage and economic loss between $250 billion and $275 billion, which would make it the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, surpassing Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Reporting Lisa Richwine, Mike Blake, Chad Terhune, Jorge Garcia, Sandra Stojanovic, Alan Devall, Jackie Luna, Matt McKnight, Mario Anzuoni, Nathan Frandino, Omar Younis, Rollo Ross, David Ryder, Daniel Cole, David Swanson and Joe Brock in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Brendan O’Brien, Rich McKay, Hannah Lang and Richard Cowan.