Letter: Election results should silence Trump haters

I see a lot of hatred for President- elect Donald Trump and MAGA from the Democrats, mass media and people, including those living in Hawaii.

The majority of voters elected Trump, as verified by the popular vote. Does this mean that the Trump haters are smarter than the rest of the country?

This is why President-elect Trump’s supporters say this is the common- sense era and administration. A golden era, so to speak.

If you still hate President-elect Trump after this past election, then I don’t think the rest of the country is the one with a problem.

Garrick Kashiwa

Manoa

