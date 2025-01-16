Sesame salmon satisfaction

This one-pot meal, which is inspired by chirashi, or Japanese rice and raw fish bowls, features a savory vinegared rice that’s typically served with sushi. Traditionally, the rice is cooked first, then mixed with vinegar, but here, the rice is cooked in vinegar-seasoned water to eliminate a step. The result is sticky rice that’s tangy and sweet, and a perfect bed for fatty salmon. The salmon is added toward the end to steam directly on top of the rice for an easy one-pan meal. Packaged coleslaw is a time saver, eliminating extra knife work. Make a double batch of the zesty dressing for drizzling over roasted vegetables or green leafy salads the next day.

Sesame Salmon Bowls

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

• 1 1/2 cups sushi rice (short-grain white rice), rinsed until water runs clear

• 1 1/2 pounds skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

• 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• 2 tablespoons safflower or canola oil

• 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped scallions

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger (from one 2-inch piece)

• 3 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

• 8 ounces green coleslaw mix (about 3 packed cups)

• 1 avocado, halved, pitted and thinly sliced

• Torn toasted nori sheets, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt; stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the rice and 1 3/4 cups water, and mix well. Bring to a boil over high heat, then cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

In a small bowl, toss salmon with 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil and season with salt. Once rice is tender (after about 20 minutes), arrange salmon in an even layer on top of rice. Cover and steam over low heat until fish is cooked to medium, about 12 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine soy sauce, white vinegar, safflower oil, scallions, ginger and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil. Mix well, and season with salt.

Scoop salmon and rice into bowls. Top each with some cucumbers, coleslaw mix and avocado. Drizzle with the vinaigrette. Top with nori, if using.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

