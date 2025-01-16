Zest up your stew with shrimp and beans

With minimal prep and a quick cook time, this shrimp stew feels elegant for such an easy weeknight meal. You can also take the dish in a number of directions: Substitute the shrimp with an equal amount of flaky white fish or even seared scallops, or stretch the dish into a meal for six by stirring in some butter and serving over cooked spaghetti or rigatoni. A good glug of your best olive oil would also be welcome.

Lemony Shrimp and Bean Stew

Ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest and 2 tablespoons juice

• 1 teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika

• 2 garlic cloves, grated

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 pound peeled, deveined large shrimp (tails removed)

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

• 2 large leeks, trimmed, then halved lengthwise, white and light green parts sliced crosswise 1/2-inch thick (or 1 large onion, minced)

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed

• 2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley (optional)

• Toasted bread, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Combine lemon zest, paprika, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat.

In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. When butter is foaming, add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink and starting to curl, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimp to a plate; set aside.

Add leeks, season with salt and pepper, and cook over medium until leeks are soft and starting to brown on the edges, 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans and chicken broth and bring to a boil over high. Lower heat and simmer, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in reserved shrimp and any juices from the plate, parsley and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. Serve with toasted bread.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company