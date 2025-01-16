On the Move: Blythe Yamamoto

Thursday, January 16, 2025
Blythe Yamamoto
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has promoted Blythe Yamamoto to director of franchise sales. Yamamoto joined the company in 2020, after previously serving five years at Special Olympics. She also has been a photography business owner for 11 years, as well as a volleyball coach in the community for more than 30 years.
