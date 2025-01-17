Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, January 17, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Breaking News

FTC sues Pepsi over exclusive discounts to Walmart

By Reuters

Today Last updated 10:37 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, Calif., in July 2017. The Federal Trade Commission sued PepsiCo on Friday for offering preferential pricing to a large retailer, whom a source familiar with the matter confirmed was Walmart.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO

Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, Calif., in July 2017. The Federal Trade Commission sued PepsiCo on Friday for offering preferential pricing to a large retailer, whom a source familiar with the matter confirmed was Walmart.

The Federal Trade Commission sued PepsiCo on Friday for offering preferential pricing to a large retailer, whom a source familiar with the matter confirmed was Walmart.

The practices fed high consumer prices by placing at a disadvantage other retailers, from large grocery chains to independent convenience stores, the FTC said.

“PepsiCo strongly disputes the FTC’s allegations, and the partisan manner in which the suit was filed,” the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit filed in New York alleges the soft drink manufacturer violated the Robinson-Patman Act, a law that went largely unenforced for decades by the federal government.

Walmart declined to comment.

“The FTC’s action will help ensure all grocers and other businesses — no matter the size — can get a fair shake and compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent,” outgoing FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The FTC’s two Republican commissioners, including Andrew Ferguson, who will chair the commission after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Monday, voted against the case.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide