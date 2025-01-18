Letter: Forfeiture an effective illegal fireworks penalty

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Lawmakers need to make it so the state or city can take the titles of properties where illegal fireworks are set off. If the location is rented by the guilty party, get the title from the landlord (who probably knows it’s happening). Then provide the confiscated properties for the state’s houseless community

Rosalie Hermanson

Waimanalo

