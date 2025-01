On the Move: Ohana Pacific Health

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Ohana Pacific Health has hired Jonathan Shiraki as administrator for Hale o Meleana. Shiraki joins with experience in skilled nursing, health care operations and IT, including leadership positions at the Care Center of Honolulu, Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific and Arcadia Retirement Residence.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.