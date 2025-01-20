Letter: When Mokulele pauses service, Molokai suffers

Please help the people of Molokai. We have no ferry service, although it was promised to us 15 years ago. The only airline that flies here, Mokulele Airlines, is grounded for the third time in six months. The people of Molokai are trapped when this happens. Tourists cannot get here and others cannot leave, even to see their doctors on Oahu or Maui.

Rick Rice

Hoolehua, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

