Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 20, 2025 72° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: When Mokulele pauses service, Molokai suffers

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014 A Mokulele Airlines Cessna Grand Caravan prepares for takeoff at Kalaeloa Airport.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014

A Mokulele Airlines Cessna Grand Caravan prepares for takeoff at Kalaeloa Airport.