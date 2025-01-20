Off the news: Mind meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 20, 2025
72°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:51 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
In the hubbub of today’s presidential inauguration, let’s not forget that the day also honors Martin Luther King Jr.
Every year, the third Monday in January honors the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader, whose iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 envisioned a society of equality and justice. Those are values and goals to aspire to — not just on this national holiday and day of service, but year-round.