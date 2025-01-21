Kauai police ID dead man found at Kalihiwai Beach

The Kauai Police Department has identified a man found Friday morning at Kalihiwai Beach as 31-year-old Nickolas Balsimo.

Police said he is a Kauai resident, and that an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of his death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Last week, police had asked the public for assistance after responding to a call at about 8:40 a.m. Friday for a deceased man found along the secluded beach’s shoreline on Kauai’s North Shore.

He was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos. Police shared photos of the tattoos.

“KPD extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Balsimo’s loved ones during this difficult time and thanks the public for their assistance,” said the department in a news release.