Letter: Awa’s machismo hinders cooperative work ahead

Hawaii senators stood to take their oaths of office on Wednesday, the opening day of the 33rd Hawaii Legislature at the state Capitol.

I was disappointed to see state Sen. Brenton Awa on TV the other day, during the Legislature’s opening day, being unnecessarily abrasive and showing his machismo in belittling the Democratic majority. His arrogance defeats the desire to work with the majority to hopefully get some of what he would like to accomplish done, for his constituents.

The idea of people coming together for the common good, trying to constructively solve disagreements and compromise their differences is what I believe most of us would like to see and is what a governing body is all about. Unfortunately his belligerence shows voters that he seems reluctant to participate constructively, and that is too bad.

Michael Garsva

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter