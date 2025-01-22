You should see me in a crown

It’s National King day on Jan 23. Here are some options that are fit for royalty:

Lavaloha Chocolate Farm

King Louis XIV reportedly enjoyed dark chocolate immensely, and it helped that France produced it regularly on a high- quality basis. Lavaloha Chocolate Farm in Hilo also produces high-quality chocolate, with an option to tour its facilites. Sweet options include the Single Origin Dark Chocolate bar with orange ($13) as well as the milk chocolate with sea salt ($12). It wouldn’t be a Big Island treat without some coffee, and Lavaloha produces a Hilo Coffee Co. coffee bar ($13) that replaces the cacao in their chocolate bars with coffee and other sweet ingredients, creating a coffee on the go!

Lavaloha Chocolate Farm

1820 Amauulu Road, Hilo

lavaloha.com

808-987-3649

Instagram: @lavaloha.hawaii



The Veranda at Moana Surfrider

Have a tea party like a royal at The Veranda at Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa. One of the many exquisite tea offerings includes choices like The First Lady ($96 per person) that comes with sparkling rosé, finger sandwiches, sweet offerings, berries with yogurt and whipped cream, tropical sorbet and a souvenir fan. Once a month, The Veranda partners with Paradise Monarchs for a butterfly tea meant for keiki, with the butterfly keiki tea ($75 per person) that contains a specialized keiki tea set, a chocolate, vanilla or strawberry milkshake, a box with a butterfly chrysalis and a pair of wearable butterfly wings!

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Veranda

Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu.

verandawaikiki.com

808-931-8646

Instagram: @themoanasurfrider

Orchids at Halekulani Hotel

The closest one can get to a king’s dinner feast is an all-you-can-eat buffet, like the one at Orchids at Halekulani Hotel. The Sparkling Sunday Brunch ($118 for adult, $61 for children) includes carving stations, a weekly seafood creation, selections from the bakery, an ice cream sundae bar, and Prosecco or sparking cider to top it all off. Champagne was often called the “wine of kings” because it was a sign of wealth, power and excellent taste. Other options at Orchids include breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside oceanfront views.

Orchids

Halekulani hotel

2199 Kalia Road, Honolulu

808-923-2311

halekulani.com

Instagram: @halekulanihotel

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

Beer was a common beverage for kings in Europe during the Middle Ages, because it was a calorie-rich beverage that provided energy. Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room in Kapolei has a plethora of beer choices in bottles as well as on tap. Popular choices include the Hana Koa ($4.50, 8 ounces), which is a Tokyo-style rice pilsner, as well as the Aloha dark Pilsner ($4, 8 ounces), which is a German dark larger brewed in Kakaako. Pair the beer with bites like Dirty Fries ($8.95), which has caramelized onions, cheddar and Village sauce.

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 278, Kapolei

808-762-0052

villagebeerhawaii.com

Instagram: @villagebeer