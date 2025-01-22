Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 69° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Search suspended for teens; unidentified remains found

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:09 p.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY PHOTO / CRIMESTOPPERS Samantha Chun, left, Joseph Fujioka.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO / CRIMESTOPPERS

Samantha Chun, left, Joseph Fujioka.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Fire Department search and rescue personnel continued diving in an area near Sharks Cove on Tuesday morning.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Fire Department search and rescue personnel continued diving in an area near Sharks Cove on Tuesday morning.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Fire Capt, Jaimie Song, left, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice and Water Safety Officer Jesse King updated the media at the Sunset Beach fire station Tuesday on the search for two teens, Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Fire Capt, Jaimie Song, left, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice and Water Safety Officer Jesse King updated the media at the Sunset Beach fire station Tuesday on the search for two teens, Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM First responders continued to search for two teens Tuesday morning near Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore as beachcombers and families walked the shoreline.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

First responders continued to search for two teens Tuesday morning near Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore as beachcombers and families walked the shoreline.

COURTESY PHOTO / CRIMESTOPPERS Samantha Chun, left, Joseph Fujioka.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Fire Department search and rescue personnel continued diving in an area near Sharks Cove on Tuesday morning.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Fire Capt, Jaimie Song, left, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice and Water Safety Officer Jesse King updated the media at the Sunset Beach fire station Tuesday on the search for two teens, Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM First responders continued to search for two teens Tuesday morning near Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore as beachcombers and families walked the shoreline.