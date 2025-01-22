Search suspended for teens; unidentified remains found
Samantha Chun, left, Joseph Fujioka.
Fire Department search and rescue personnel continued diving in an area near Sharks Cove on Tuesday morning.
Fire Capt, Jaimie Song, left, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice and Water Safety Officer Jesse King updated the media at the Sunset Beach fire station Tuesday on the search for two teens, Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18.
First responders continued to search for two teens Tuesday morning near Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore as beachcombers and families walked the shoreline.