Search suspended for teens; unidentified remains found

First responders continued to search for two teens Tuesday morning near Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore as beachcombers and families walked the shoreline.

Fire Capt, Jaimie Song, left, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice and Water Safety Officer Jesse King updated the media at the Sunset Beach fire station Tuesday on the search for two teens, Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18.

The ocean search for two missing Mililani teenagers was suspended at sunset Tuesday, and officials confirmed that human remains not yet identified were found about 200 yards off Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore.

A multiagency search was conducted for a fourth day for 17-year-old Samantha Chun and 18-year-old Joseph “Joey” Fujioka, who were reported missing after failing to return home Friday night following an evening on the North Shore.

Honolulu Fire Capt. Jaimie Song said the Honolulu Fire Department discovered remains in the water off Ke Iki Beach on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were human. However, officials have not yet determined whether they belong to a single body or more than one.

“We do not have confirmation, though, that those remains are related to this search effort, so we still hold that hope,” Song said at the Sunset Beach Fire Station, where a news conference was called to give an update on the search.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department issued a bulletin Sunday seeking the public’s assistance in locating the teens, who were last seen purchasing items at a Mililani convenience store around 9:54 p.m. Friday.

Song said the Chun and Fujioka families have been notified about the discovery of remains, though the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed.

However, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice said the agencies decided to suspend the search at sunset Tuesday.

“The decision to suspend the case is always very complex and difficult,” Rice said. “We have a lot of discussion with our partner agencies to make sure that we are making the best decisions that we can as a group and collectively, and just given the situation surrounding the case, as well as our search efforts to this point. Unless anything new comes up, we’ve come to that very difficult decision to suspend the case tonight at sunset.”

Song said the search for the missing teens had resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday with three air assets from the Honolulu Fire Department and Coast Guard, three ocean assets from Honolulu Fire and Ocean Safety, and one fire crew actively searching the shoreline.

Ocean Safety Lt. Jesse King said the water conditions from Friday night into Saturday morning were large and dangerous, with waves ranging from 30 to 40 feet. Since then the conditions have gradually improved.

Rice said the U.S. Coast Guard was notified about the missing teens around 11 a.m. Saturday morning after Fujioka’s mother found his and Chun’s belongings on the beach.

“Keys, wallet and clothing — everything that indicated they had relaxed at the beach, and that’s what started our search efforts,” Rice added.

At a separate news conference, Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes confirmed that HPD is continuing its investigation into the missing-persons case.

“We do know that on Friday, Jan. 17, just after 9 p.m., Joseph left his home to pick up his girlfriend, Samantha, from her home in Mililani,” Thoemmes said. “At about 9:47 p.m. they went to the Aloha Gas station on Kipapa Drive, and then they arrived at the beach around 10:30 p.m. Joseph parked his vehicle, a 2012 silver Toyota Corolla, on Ke Iki Road, and the vehicle was later found locked and secured.”

According to Thoemmes, Fujioka and Chun set up a blanket on the beach near where they parked, and their belongings were recovered from the area.

Based on the location of Fujioka’s phone, his family determined that the phone ran out of battery power at 11:06 p.m., with the last recorded location at the beach.

All items have been recovered, and the car is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, review surveillance footage and examine evidence.

Thoemmes added that, at this time, foul play has not been ruled out as the investigation continues.

Both families “would like to say thank you to all the rescue personnel who have searched tirelessly and selflessly for our children. All organizations have been amazing during this impossible time; Police, Fire, Coast Guard, Lifeguards, Ocean Safety, Civil Air Patrol, the Guard and Active Duty members, as well as the volunteers who have searched the surrounding areas, around neighborhoods and into the mountains — all who are working to help bring our children home. Thank you to those who have printed fliers and spread the search throughout social media. Thank you also to Sunset Beach Christian Church and the surrounding neighbors on the North Shore. To our families, friends, coworkers, hockey ‘ohana, and all who have reached out, thank you for your outpouring of love and concern. Thank you for being persistent in your search, for providing food and supplies, and for being there for us.

“Please keep looking. If anyone saw them that night or has any information that might help us find them, please contact the authorities. We don’t know what happened that night. We don’t know for sure that they went into the water. The waves were huge and both kids were born and raised in Hawaii and know and love the ocean.”

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing couple.

Fujioka is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Chun is described as 5 feet tall with long brown hair, brown eyes and freckles.