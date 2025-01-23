High surf advisory posted for north shores of most islands

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north-facing shores of most islands, effective until 6 p.m. Friday due to a large, northwest swell.

The National Weather Service expects the swell to peak this morning, boosting surf to 12 to 16 feet on these north shores before gradually declining. Forecasters are expecting another large, north-to-northwest swell to follow this afternoon, peaking tonight.

The swell is expected to bring surf to 7 to 10 feet along west-facing shores.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, the public should beware of strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

A small craft advisory is also in place for Kauai’s northwest, windward and leeward waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu’s windward waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County’s windward waters through 6 p.m. Friday.