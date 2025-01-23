Off the news: State’s 18th kauhale blessed in Waianae

A blessing was to be held today for an 18th kauhale “tiny home” village — in Waianae and in partnership with U.S. VETS — the newest kauhale aimed at helping people out of homelessness.

The state administration is seeking $50 million annually for kauhale development and investments in Housing First and rapid rehousing programs. Its goal: By 2026, 30 kauhale will have opened and homelessness will be cut in half.