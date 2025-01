A 66-year-old woman struck by a car this morning in downtown Honolulu is in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Nuuanu and North Kukui streets at about 9 a.m. and found the woman with serious injuries from an “automobile versus pedestrian” accident. Paramedics took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further details were available.