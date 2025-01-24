Waianae becomes home to 18th kauhale for homeless
Ginger Burch, left, a social worker with Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, presented a hookupu of a baby kukui nut tree Thursday during the opening and blessing of the new U.S.VETS Kulia i ka Nu‘u kauhale in Waianae.
Kulia i ka Nu‘u kauhale implements an emergency bed program that addresses immediate shelter needs, food insecurities and access to care for residents. U.S.VETS President and CEO Darryl Vincent, left, and Gov. Josh Green placed their hands upon the new housing facility Thursday in Waianae.
Taiwan Morales, center, project director with U.S.VETS, showed the front door of the new housing facility Thursday to Rep. Mark Hashem, left, U.S.VETS Executive Director Tanya Brown, Kahu Kordell Kekoa, U.S.VETS President and CEO Darryl Vincent and Gov. Josh Green.