Letter: Kupuna sweat after TV fitness program replaced

Saturday, January 25, 2025
Recently, 808 Kupuna Fit programs on KHII have been replaced by infomercials. Please bring back the kupuna-friendly exercise programs. So many of us seniors depended on it to maintain our health and mobility. Don’t we have enough infomercials on TV already?
Joy Schoonover
Waipahu
