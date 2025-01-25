Letter: Okazaki masseurs were true masters of their art

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

It was a treat to read Bob Sigall’s Jan. 17 column about Nikko Restoration Massage (“Okazaki masseurs treated celebrities and 2 presidents,” Star-Advertiser, Rearview Mirror).

In the 80s I was a legal secretary for real estate lawyer Francis Oda and started suffering from anxiety attacks. Mr. Oda kindly suggested I get massages from his masseur, Hachiro Okazaki. Doing so changed my life, for which I will always be grateful.

Hachi and his wife, Ruth, were great practitioners of the art of massage.

Pat Matsueda

Downtown Honolulu

