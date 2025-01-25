On the Move: Navian Hawaii

Saturday, January 25, 2025
Bethany Geiger
Navian Hawaii has named Bethany Geiger to its board of directors. Geiger serves as vice president of strategy at Ohana
Pacific Health. Also elected to the board are Alexandra Wroe of the Queen’s Health Systems as board chair and Kimarie
Matthews of Bank of Hawaii as vice chair.
