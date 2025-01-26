2 men suffer head injuries after crashing moped in Kapolei

Two men were seriously hurt when they crashed a moped in Kapolei Saturday night, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said today.

According to EMS, paramedics responded to Corregidor Street at about 9:40 p.m. after “two unhelmeted moped riders who suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries when they both apparently crashed the moped they were driving.”

The men, both 48-years-old, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.