Letter: Critical issue at heart of Laken Riley Act

I hardly agree with the Great Immigration Enforcer, but I endorse the bipartisan passage of the Laken Riley Act, like a recent writer who challenged Hawaii’s congressional representatives for not voting in favor of the bill (“Please explain Laken Riley Act ‘no’ vote,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan 12).

The act, named after the young female murdered in Georgia by an immigrant living in the country illegally, calls for the detention or deportation of any individual living in the country illegally who has committed a crime, no matter how petty.

“Undocumented” and “documented” are terms which Legal Clinic representatives Sandy Ma (“Laken Riley murder tragic, but bill flawed,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 12) and Amy Agbayani (“Immigrants contribute to isle economy and cultural fabric,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 16) seem to be confused about. An uninvited outsider winds up in your house, your business, your sports team, then is allowed to takes liberties? I don’t think so. “Documented,” to me, means legal, lawful, pays taxes and has a Social Security Number.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

