Letter: Hirono strikes chord with Hegseth grilling

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono hit the nail on the head in her fearless questioning of then-nominee for defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who was confirmed Friday (“Pentagon pick quizzed on geopolitics, Pacific knowledge,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 15). Hirono clearly exposed Hegseth’s pitiful lack of knowledge or capacity to do this critically important job. Then, she pivoted, challenging the dangers presented by his notorious drunkenness.

Mahalo, Mazie, and I am so disappointed (if not surprised) that all the Republicans and most Democrats on your Senate committee were too awed by Donald Trump’s power to join you.

Noel Kent

Manoa

