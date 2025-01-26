Honolulu Star-Advertiser

First Career Expo of 2025 to connect Hawaii job-seekers, employers

By Star-Advertiser staff

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature over 100 booths with the state’s top employers.

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature over 100 booths with the state’s top employers.

The first Hawaii Career Expo of 2025 will be held on Wednesday in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and will feature over 100 booths where job-seekers can speak directly to hiring managers from the state’s top employers.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, the job fair allows employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said.

The free in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes. The employers represent government, the military and companies throughout Hawaii’s private sector.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” Star Events Director Denise Ching said. “This month, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency services, retail, technology, transportation and so much more.”

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Preregistration is recommended at hawaii careerexpo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> Information: Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com to preregister and to see the Career Expo guidebook.

