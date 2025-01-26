On the Move: Hawaii State Bar Association

The Hawaii State Bar Association has elected Mark M. Murakami as its 2025 president. Murakami is director at Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert, and has previously served on the HSBA board since 2012, including as president-elect in 2024, vice president in 2023 and treasurer from 2014 to 2017.

