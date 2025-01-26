Kahuku claims OIA Divison II soccer title after uncomfortable delay

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Kahuku boys soccer team showed up late for Saturday’s OIA Division II tournament final against Waipahu.

Appropriately, the Red Raiders scored two late goals to pull out the victory.

Noah Vaiaoga scored the go-ahead goal off a goal kick by Kea Lerner at 76:04 as Kahuku beat Waipahu 2-1 at Kaiser.

“Kahuku is built off of resilience and determination and tenacity whatever sport it is, whether that’s volleyball, football, soccer,” Kahuku coach Jurell Kai said. “Soccer isn’t the biggest sport at Kahuku, but as you can see our community and fans love us nonetheless.”

Lerner’s goal kick hit Vaiaoga in stride near goal and he got a shot past Waipahu goalkeeper Evan Baptista.

“My boy, Kea Lerner, in the backfield sending bombs all game, all season,” Vaiaoga said. “The defender missed the ball and I sprinted down like at practice.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Lerner said: “I saw his arm raised so I just tried to put it where he could get it. I didn’t know it would get that far, but it was meant for him.”

Kahuku has won three OIA D-II titles with the previous crowns coming in 2008 and 2012.

“We made history. That’s all I got to say,” Vaiaoga said.

Kahuku (5-6-1), Waipahu (5-7-0) and Kalaheo will represent the OIA at the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division II tournament, which starts Feb. 6.

The game started at 6:33 p.m., 90 minutes past the scheduled kickoff, because Kahuku had transportation issues.

Kai said the Red Raiders’ bus was delayed getting to the school and delayed on the ride to Kaiser.

“We were stuck at the school for a while, but the coaches said coming into this no matter what happens we’re playing our game tonight,” Vaiaoga said.

The Red Raiders, the East champion, tied it at 1-1 at 71:08 on Lerner’s penalty kick into the right side of the goal. The PK was set up after a Kahuku player was knocked down in the penalty box.

“I practice that every day, every time before practice, just PKs, PKs. Especially before playoffs, if it’s a tie and it goes to overtime just more PKs. I went there and did what I do best,” Lerner said.

The Marauders, the West champion, took a 1-0 lead on Gideon Gonda’s goal at 12:46.

Gonda controlled the ball on the right side and headed toward the end line. His 18-yard shot from a difficult angle went off the left post and into the goal.

“That was something we work on,” Waipahu coach Steven Santiago said. “He got the ball, took a quick shot, spun it and got that crank on the ball. We had the players ready to help him if the ball came back out. That was all on him when he took that shot.”

The Red Raiders’ Ryder Green nearly scored in the 20th when he beat a Marauders defender to the ball and fired a shot that was saved by Baptista.

In the 52nd, Kahuku’s Lerner sent a free kick from 55 yards toward goal. The ball took a big bounce, and Baptista leaped and knocked it up in the air. The Marauder goalkeeper then punched the ball just over the crossbar as the Red Raiders’ Manoa Kahalepuna was closing in for a header.

In the 76th, Waipahu’s Maddox Stewart got a good strike on the ball from straight on and it went just over the crossbar.

One minute later, the Marauders’ Travis Goto-Hirokawa sent a 20-yard free kick that was saved by Red Raiders goalkeeper Tobias Ericksson.

Kahuku finished with nine shots on goal and Waipahu had seven.

To entertain fans during the delay, Spectrum Sports broadcasters Felipe Ojastro, Jimmy Bender and Brent Murakami held a penalty-kick competition. Murakami, the Waipahu girls soccer coach, won the impromptu event.